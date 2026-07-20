Families are continuing to return to villages in the eastern Turkish province of Muş that were abandoned more than three decades ago due to attacks by the PKK terrorist group, rebuilding homes and reviving agriculture as improved security and infrastructure encourage resettlement.

Among the villages witnessing renewed life is Kayalısu, located about 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Muş city center. Once largely deserted following terrorist attacks in 1993, the village is gradually being repopulated as former residents return to land inherited from their families.

Many of the returnees are constructing new homes to replace those destroyed or left uninhabitable after years of abandonment. At the same time, they are resuming farming, livestock breeding, viticulture and gardening, restoring the area's traditional sources of income.

Authorities have also expanded infrastructure projects in villages that were previously evacuated because of terrorism. Roads, drinking water networks and electricity have been extended to support returning residents, while additional efforts to improve living conditions are ongoing.

Kayalısu village head Bilal Erez said returns have accelerated in recent years as security has improved, encouraging families who had migrated to major cities to come back.

"With the Terror-Free Türkiye process, returns to the villages have gained momentum. The state has made significant contributions during this period. Today, most of our village has been resettled," Erez said.

He noted that agriculture and livestock remain the region's primary sources of income, adding that many villagers have restarted animal husbandry after returning.

Erez said winters in the area remain challenging, with snow reaching up to 3 to 4 meters (10 to 13 feet) in some locations during the roughly sixt month winter season, prompting residents to begin preparations well in advance.

He added that several hamlets remained abandoned for years because of terrorism but have begun welcoming residents back as security conditions improved.

"Today, our village has nearly 125 households again," Erez said, adding that state-supported projects have helped restore infrastructure, including drinking water systems and bridges. He also said long-delayed land registry and cadastral work, which had stalled because of terrorism, is now progressing.

Resident Abdülkerim Erboğa said families who were forced to leave the village in 1993 are steadily returning and rebuilding their lives.

"We are rebuilding our homes with our own means. Life in big cities has become very difficult. We want to protect the land inherited from our grandfathers and fathers. It is our responsibility to revive this village," he said.

Erboğa also called for the construction of a school in Kayalısu to better serve children as more families return to the village.

The Terror-Free Türkiye initiative is a government-backed effort launched to eliminate the long-standing threat posed by the PKK terrorist group and restore stability in regions affected by decades of violence.

The initiative combines sustained counterterrorism operations with measures aimed at improving security, strengthening public services and encouraging economic development.