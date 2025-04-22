Türkiye’s leading newspaper Sabah, a major player in the Turkish media landscape known for its wide-ranging coverage of both domestic and international issues, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Throughout its history, the paper has garnered attention for its investigative reporting, particularly on political and social matters. One of its most notable areas of focus has been its extensive coverage of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), exposing the group's infiltration into Türkiye’s state institutions. Sabah was among the first media outlets to highlight FETÖ’s activities, long before its role in the 2016 coup attempt was fully understood.

Sabah, together with its sister publication Daily Sabah, operates under the umbrella of Turkuvaz Media.

On the night of the July 15, 2016, Sabah’s real-time coverage was central in informing the public of developments as they unfolded. Despite significant challenges, including physical threats to its newsroom, the newspaper continued its reporting throughout the night, publishing detailed accounts that provided crucial information to readers across the country.

In the aftermath of the coup attempt, Sabah continued its coverage with reports examining the political and social consequences, including the government’s response and the broader national impact.

On its 40th anniversary, Sabah received congratulations from prominent political figures. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan acknowledged the newspaper's contributions to the media industry and its role in Türkiye’s political discourse. In a statement, he noted that Sabah has consistently maintained its commitment to providing the public with timely and accurate news.

Other key figures, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, also extended their congratulations, reflecting on the newspaper’s “longevity” and “influence” in Turkish media.

Sabah’s investigative journalism has played a significant role in uncovering key events in Turkish politics. In 2013, the newspaper reported extensively on FETÖ’s Dec. 17-25 judicial coup attempt. On Dec. 17, prosecutors and police chiefs linked to FETÖ launched a far-reaching probe targeting ministers and individuals close to the government under corruption allegations. The operation, which led to arrest warrants, was followed by another on Dec. 25, remembered as the first open attack by FETÖ against the government – an alarming development for a country with a history of coups. The attempt sparked widespread public debate and legal proceedings, with Sabah providing in-depth coverage of the events.

The newspaper’s coverage of the 2013 Gezi Park protests also focused on the involvement of various political and social groups, including a detailed investigation into the actions of Istanbul's FETÖ-infiltrated police officers. Sabah was among the first outlets to report on the extent of foreign involvement in the protests.

Beyond political reporting, Sabah has also focused on issues of corruption at the municipal and local government levels. The newspaper has reported on cases involving public officials accused of bribery and embezzlement, leading to legal action and changes in local governance.

Environmental issues have also been a key focus, particularly regarding illegal construction projects and deforestation. In 2019, the newspaper reported on developments in the Mount Ida region, raising concerns about environmental damage and the legality of ongoing construction projects.