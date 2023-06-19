In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, residents are now finding comfort and renewed purpose through the aid provided by national and international charitable organizations.

From June 10-12, 2023, S.M. Rasheduzzaman, chairperson of the voluntary organization Social Agency for Welfare and Advancement Bangladesh (SAWAB) and a representative of North American Humanitarian Aid and Relief (NAHAR) for Asia and Europe region visited southeastern Türkiye and exchanged condolences with the members of families who lost their close ones during the recent deadly earthquakes.

On behalf of the charity organizations SAWAB and NAHAR, Rasheduzzaman delivered aid to Hatay, the province that was greatly impacted by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

During the visit, he distributed toys, clothes and food among the orphaned children who lost their parents to the earthquake.

A local voluntary organization called Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association extended its full-hearted support to organize the event.

At the distribution event, the Yunus Emre Institute, the International Coordinator at Hayrat Aid, Musab Yusuf, a representative from Gaziantep Orphan Education Center and Ubeyd Kosker, a representative of Hayrat Aid in Kahramanmaraş were also present.

During his visit to the earthquake-impacted area, Rasheduzzaman said, “SAWAB’s team always intended to support the earthquake-affected people with the necessary support in emergencies in any corner of Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.”

Bangladeshi aid workers who had previously joined efforts to assist the survivors of the early February earthquake have returned to Hatay, recently experiencing emotional moments between thousands of graves of individuals who tragically lost their lives in the powerful pair of tremors.

Over 50,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş province affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, were impacted by the strong tremors that struck in less than 10 hours.

The SAWAB organization stood by the affected people at that time with emergency relief assistance.