Nestled in eastern Türkiye, Van province has gained recognition for its high-altitude mountains, pristine natural landscapes, and the mesmerizing Lake Van, the largest soda lake in the world.

In recent periods, this region however has captivated the interest of paragliders and paramotor pilots seeking thrilling adventures amid breathtaking scenery.

Van Province, a haven for water sports on the magnificent Lake Van and a playground for enthusiasts of climbing, trekking, and skiing in its majestic mountains, recently showcased its potential in the realm of airborne sports with the "Paragliding and Paramotor Target Championship" it hosted.

Passionate sky enthusiasts from various corners of the country flocked to Van to participate in this championship, organized in collaboration with the Van Governorship, Metropolitan Municipality and the Turkish Air Sports Federation.

Here, they experienced a unique and exhilarating flying experience, surrounded by the unparalleled vistas of Mount Süphan and the vast expanse of Lake Van.

Taking off from the hilly area in the Ayanis neighborhood, paragliders and paramotor enthusiasts painted the Van skies with vibrant colors and conveyed a resounding message – Van, with its untouched natural beauty, is destined to become one of the foremost destinations for aerial sports in the future.

Ahmet Saim Yılmaz, President of the Turkish Air Sports Federation, speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) likened the stunning Van landscape to the famous tourist haven of Fethiye in southwestern Muğla province.

"Fethiye is undeniably special, but Anatolia boasts many such places, with Van being a prime example. I came here for the first time and was amazed. Van is an incredibly beautiful place, for paragliding enthusiasts," said Yılmaz.

"I invite all paragliding enthusiasts to experience the magic of Van. The joy of flying here is unparalleled. Witnessing Van from the air is really beautiful. It has ancient and unique mountainous terrain."

Front view of paragliders above the Lake Van in Van, eastern Türkiye, Sept. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

The director of the 14th Regional Directorate of Meteorology Atakan Çelebi shed light on the support provided to paragliders, noting that they use technological devices to determine the direction of air currents and constantly inform paragliders.

"We extend an invitation to all sky enthusiasts to explore Van. They take off from altitudes of 2,000 meters (6,561.6 feet) and savor every moment. We provide crucial wind speed and direction information through our devices, ensuring their flights are safe and enjoyable," Çelebi noted.

Hande Günden, a paraglider hailing from western Izmir, expressed her awe during her first visit to Van and described it as an incredibly beautiful place.

Paragliding enthusiasts are gearing up to take off for the flying in pictoresque surrounding of the Lake Van in Van, eastern Türkiye, Sept. 24, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Mount Süphan is behind us, and Lake Van is in front. We soar through a very captivating scenery. There are very nice tracks. I will try to come again," Günden told AA.

Elif Gülşat Keskin, who journeyed from Samsun, shared her delightful experience of swimming in Lake Van and flying in the shadows of Mount Süphan. She affirmed her satisfaction with Van and expressed her eagerness to return, highlighting the sheer beauty of the region's scenery during her flight.

Cevat Sarı, a participant in the championship highlighted the enchanting bays and the location's incredible juxtaposition against the mountains.

"Now, we are here with athletes from across the nation. This place is akin to a mini Fethiye. The bays are enchanting, and flying here, particularly during the spring months, promises an incredibly enjoyable adventure," Sarı concluded.