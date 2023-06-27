The eastern Black Sea region is grappling with the repercussions of severe rainfall, leading to landslides, floods and an alarming pollution crisis. An expert has warned that the waste and rubbish left behind in high-altitude locations are being washed into streams, causing environmental damage and posing a significant threat.

Recent days have witnessed floods and landslides in multiple provinces of the eastern Black Sea, resulting in a drastic change in the color of streams from green to brown due to the heavy downpours.

During these floods, the litter discarded in elevated areas accumulates along the Black Sea coasts and subsequently flows into the streams with increased water flow rates. The waste, including household items, plastic, pesticides, metal scraps, shoes and construction materials, reach Çamburnu Beach within the boundaries of Çamburnu Nature Park. This beach, which lost its "blue flag" status in 2007, now suffers from pollution and an unsightly appearance.

The shoreline is strewn with debris, and experts are urging individuals to recognize the gravity of the waste issue, which jeopardizes the sea and marine life.

Assoc. Professor Coşkun Erüz from Karadeniz Technical University, an advocate for combating pollution in the Black Sea, emphasized on the fact that the aftermath of the floods reveals the extent of the waste left in natural environments.

"These are the remnants of waste discarded from the highlands above Uzungöl and Sürmene, which are popular tourist destinations, as well as villages in rural areas. Carried by wind and precipitation, they ultimately land in valley beds. While some garbage washes up on the shores of the Black Sea, 90% of it is swept away into open waters, sinking to the seabed."

Erüz stressed that the garbage accumulating at Çamburnu Beach would take at least 500 years to decompose, urging individuals to adopt a more conscientious approach and refrain from polluting their surroundings.

The situation calls for immediate action and heightened awareness among residents and visitors to preserve the pristine beauty of the eastern Black Sea region. Efforts should focus on waste management, education and responsible tourism practices to mitigate the environmental impact and safeguard the fragile marine ecosystem.