Severe winter conditions have tightened their grip on eastern and northeastern Türkiye, turning daily life into a test of endurance as temperatures plunge to extreme levels and public authorities intensify emergency response efforts.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, the country’s lowest temperature was recorded overnight in Karaçoban district of Erzurum, in eastern Türkiye, where thermometers fell to minus 30.3 degrees Celsius (minus 22.54 degrees Fahrenheit). The bitter cold extended across the region, with Bezirhane village in Van’s Çaldıran district registering minus 28 degrees Celsius and Muş’s Bulanık district recording minus 26.3 degrees.

In Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, snowfall that persisted for two days was followed by a sharp freeze, transforming streets into sheets of ice. Nighttime temperatures in the city center dropped to minus 12 degrees, freezing vehicle windows, immobilizing public water fountains and forming long icicles along rooftops. Roads and sidewalks became hazardous, prompting municipal teams to intensify salting and safety operations.

Further north, cold weather continued to disrupt daily routines in Kars, northeastern Türkiye, where temperatures fell to minus 19.7 degrees. Rivers and lakes froze solid, while frost blanketed trees and vegetation. Residents attempted to shield their vehicles from the cold using carpets and blankets. In the Sarıkamış district, freezing conditions iced over homes, vehicles and workplaces, as municipal and highway teams worked to keep transportation routes open through continuous snow removal and salting efforts.

Similar conditions were observed in Ardahan, northeastern Türkiye, where snowfall and icy roads led to localized transportation disruptions. In Tunceli, eastern Türkiye, nighttime temperatures dropped to minus 6 degrees, causing partial freezing in small ponds and icy road surfaces, prompting precautionary measures by local authorities.

In Ağrı, eastern Türkiye, snowfall was followed by a sudden temperature drop to around minus 20 degrees. Fog reduced visibility, rivers and streams froze, and icy roads complicated early morning commutes. Frost formed on the eyebrows and hair of residents heading to the livestock market before dawn. Traffic was briefly disrupted near the market after a collision between two trucks at an intersection.

As winter conditions intensified across the region, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced on Monday that developments in snow-affected provinces are being closely monitored and that response operations are continuing under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP).

A frost-covered tree after snowfall and freezing temperatures blanket the area in white, Muş, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

In a statement shared on its official social media account, the AFAD said inter-institutional coordination is being maintained through Disaster and Emergency Management Centers, while field teams remain active in critical areas. The authority noted that road-clearing operations are ongoing on routes closed due to heavy snowfall, including the Bolu-Gerede, Karabük and Çankırı-Çerkeş corridors, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Highways.

The AFAD reported that support is being provided to stranded motorists in coordination with Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) teams. A total of 178 AFAD personnel and 47 vehicles, along with 16 Kızılay personnel and four vehicles, are currently deployed in the affected areas. Assistance delivered to citizens includes 782 food packages and 600 blankets.

The authority reiterated warnings for the public to remain cautious against risks such as icing-related transportation disruptions and avalanche danger in snow-covered, high-altitude and steep areas, emphasizing that developments continue to be monitored closely.

Meteorologists had warned of the worsening conditions days earlier. In a statement issued on Friday, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said Türkiye would come under the influence of a cold and rainy weather system advancing from the west, with temperatures expected to drop sharply nationwide.

The forecast noted that rainfall would gradually turn into rain mixed with snow and snowfall, particularly across northern, central and eastern regions, while the cold spell was expected to persist into the following week, increasing risks related to icing, frost, transportation disruptions and agricultural damage.