Silkworm production and breeding have started for the first time at Sapadere Silk House in Türkiye's southern Mediterranean region of Antalya.

In the restored old village school, silkworms are fed mulberry leaves in special rooms and will transform into cocoons after four stages of growth. The silk threads from these cocoons will be used to create various products. This initiative aims to boost the region's cultural heritage, boost the local economy, and enhance tourism.

Ayşenur Özdoğan Gülmez, responsible for Sapadere Silk House, said: "Sapadere is a region where many families have traditionally earned a living from silkworm farming, although younger generations have migrated to cities, causing the elders in the village to pause this activity. As part of our project, we began distributing mulberry saplings to the local community in 2019."

Gülmez further detailed that the metropolitan municipality restored the old school building in the neighborhood and transformed it into the Silk House Production Center: "This beautiful area has seen silkworm breeding initiated for the first time. We feed our silkworms three times a day with organic mulberry leaves in specially prepared classrooms."

"This process requires meticulous care; the mulberry leaves must be free of any chemicals. In April, when the first leaves emerge, the silkworms hatch and develop into larvae. They go through various growth stages and periods of dormancy. Currently, they are in the third growth stage, after this phase, they will begin the cocoon weaving process, known as the transition process and silk cocoons will be formed."

"We will start weaving silk fabrics with the cocoons we produce ourselves by reeling the silk in our courses starting in September," Gülmez added. She also mentioned that other workshop courses will continue to provide training for producing different products, contributing especially to women. The sale of these products aims to generate income for the local community, revitalize weaving in the region and encourage reverse migration.

Regarding attracting tourists, Ayşenur Özdoğan Gülmez noted that between 1,500-2,000 tourists visit the region daily during the summer months from April to September, emphasizing that the project will also benefit tourism. She added that tourists can visit the local museum and silk production workshops in the building: "Local residents will be able to sell their products at the stands we have set up. This initiative will also offer an important aspect of cultural tourism in the region."