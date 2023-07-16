Avşa Island, a small island with a population of only 3,000 located in the Sea of Marmara in the province of Balıkesir, has been inundated with tourists, welcoming a number of guests at least 65 times larger than the number of its permanent residents.

Known for its beautiful beaches, clear waters and recreational activities, Avşa Island has become a popular destination, especially for residents of Istanbul and Bursa.

The number of tourists on the island has reached 200,000, leading to additional ferry, sea bus and Ro-Ro trips being organized, as per Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Sunday.

All hotels and guesthouses on Avşa Island are fully booked. To meet the increased demand for food, markets are constantly delivering supplies to the island via sea vessels from surrounding districts.

Süleyman Aksoy, mayor of the Marmara Adalar district, where the island is located, emphasized that the total population of their district and islands surrounding it is approximately 10,000, but they are currently hosting 250,000 people, with 200,000 of them enjoying their holidays on Avşa Island.

"We, as the municipality here, have increased the number of our staff that is providing round-the-clock services. Due to the high demand, IDO (Istanbul Sea Buses) has increased its daily trips from 2 to 11 on weekends, and Ro-Ro trips have also seen a similar increase," Aksoy explained.

Additional food, beverages and clothing items are being brought to the island by sea to ensure that tourists do not experience any shortages, he noted.

Mayor Aksoy mentioned that the island's water needs are met through the desalination of seawater. "Currently, we are desalinating and supplying 6,500 tons of water to Avşa Island every day. We have experienced no problems," he said.