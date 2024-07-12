Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik and a delegation visited the village of Dağgöl in Türkiye's southeastern province of Hakkari on Thursday to oversee ongoing archaeological excavations at Mir (Çölemerik) Castle, aiming to uncover its historical significance and boost tourism.

Mir Castle, covering an area of 3,706 square meters (39,891 square feet) in Dağgöl, has long lacked comprehensive information about its surface remnants and architectural structure.

The excavation project, initiated with permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and supported by the governorship and the provincial administration, is led by the Van Museum Directorate. A team of 16 experts, including four archaeologists, is working on the site. The initial phase involved site cleaning, and now archaeological excavations are underway to reveal the castle's historical structures. Plans are in place to open part of the area to visitors.

During his visit, Çelik emphasized the historical importance of the castle's location, noting its use as a settlement in ancient times. He highlighted the significance of past archaeological findings, including stelae, which have provided valuable insights into ancient communities.

"We conducted a ground-penetrating radar survey here, identifying voids and gathering data related to the structure in the lower areas. Excavations have commenced at two identified points," he stated.

"Our goal is to complete the archaeological work in this area and gather comprehensive data on the current state and history of the castle," he added.

Expressing their vision for the site, the governor said: "We aim to transform this area into an 'archaeopark' for future generations. We are in a visually stunning location. Hopefully, we will present this place to the people of Hakkari and our country with an arrangement that respects its original format."

He also remarked: "As we pass by and alongside the values we have experienced and accumulated, we must remember not to forget the experiences, memories and heritage that belong to us. These are parts of our past. Learning about our past well helps us look toward the future with greater clarity. The restoration and visibility of historical sites are immensely valuable."

Türkiye's Hakkari is rich in history and culture. The region, with its rugged terrain, has been a crossroads for various civilizations for millennia. Ancient castles, churches and mosques scattered across the province reflect its diverse heritage.

Historically significant, the city has seen the influence of empires from the ancient Urartians to the Ottoman Empire. Its archaeological sites reveal artifacts and structures thousands of years old, highlighting its importance over time.

Mir Castle is a key landmark, showcasing the area's historical depth.