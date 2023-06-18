With unwavering dedication and a nurturing spirit, fathers across Türkiye and numerous countries worldwide celebrated their special day this Sunday.

Revered as the guardians of their children's lives, fathers hold the esteemed title of being the cherished "first safe harbor" for their little ones.

However, this Father's Day carries a profound emotional significance, especially for the fathers in Türkiye who tragically lost their most precious gift – their children – in the devastating earthquake that shook the nation over four months ago.

On the other side are stories of fathers who selflessly devote their entire existence to meeting the needs of their families, often enduring challenging working conditions and earning a deep sense of appreciation for the significance of this special day dedicated to honoring their roles.

Originally commemorated in the early 20th century in the United States, Father's Day has since evolved into a global celebration, epitomizing an extraordinary occasion where children wholeheartedly express their boundless love and gratitude for their protective and devoted paternal figures.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Adem Çollu, hailing from the earthquake-stricken Kırıkhan district of Hatay, expressed pain and longing after the loss of his two daughters who tragically passed away during the February disaster.

Father's Day, once a joyous occasion, now serves as a painful reminder of the love he can no longer share with his daughters.

Çollu, 57, who moved with his wife and son to central Eskişehir province after their three-story building collapsed during the tremors, noted that he still bears the burden of being unable to rescue their two daughters.

"They were all precious to me, my children. The word 'my daughter' doesn't appear in my vocabulary (anymore). I can't find such a thing. I can't find happiness. I can't raise a child, or send them to school. There is no such love. I can't find that feeling. My child would have gone to university, grown up. I would have witnessed their maturity," Çollu lamented.

Reminiscing past Father’s Days when one of his daughters gifted him prayer beads, which also remained trapped under the wreckage, Çollu noted that he no longer wants to think about holidays.

In another heart-touching story, Hazret Özkanlı, a sanitation worker employed by Aksaray Municipality in central Türkiye received a surprise while working in the city square on Father's Day, local media reported on Sunday.

The message, "Dad, we are glad to have you. I'm glad you're our father. You work for us day and night, we love you very much. Happy Father's Day!" prepared by his children, Mustafa, 9, and Yusuf, 6, deeply moved the father, who – overwhelmed with emotions – could not hold back his tears upon hearing his son's voice and witnessing his children express love and gratitude.

Özkanlı, deeply moved by the surprise, expressed pride as a father and gratitude to the municipality for their support. He vowed to continue working hard for his family, children and the city.

Meanwhile, many local municipalities across the country organized several activities to highlight fathers and their unquestionable role in society on their day.

Children and their fathers joined the zumba event organized by Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality to mark Father's Day, Kocaeli, northwestern Türkiye, June 18, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Among the events, Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality offered a fun option by introducing special zumba classes for fathers and their little ones, aged 6-8.

A father named Bilal Avcı, who participated in the program with his daughter Duru Ikra Avcı, said: "The metropolitan city honored us with this event. My daughter and I were very happy. Having such events in Gebze is extremely beneficial for our children and for us. It helps us spend time together. That's why we would like to thank Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality."