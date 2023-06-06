The students working at Ataturk University's composting faculty in eastern Türkiye's Erzurum are turning leftover scraps into organic fertilizer. The scheme reduces the waste from leftover food from school cafeterias, public institutions, hotels and restaurants.

The facility has recycled leftovers and produced 1.5 tons of compost to date. The organic fertilizer is then distributed free of charge to the local farmers.

Professor Zeynep Ceylan, director of the Environmental Problems Application and Research Center, highlighted the significant contribution of the composting facility. Ceylan informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that the facility currently produces 100 to 150 kilograms (200 to 330 pounds) of organic fertilizer per day.

By obtaining organic fertilizer from food waste, the faculty contributes to the national economy while striving to reduce the reliance on chemical fertilizers in agriculture. Ceylan emphasized the benefits of composting vegetable peels and scraps, which enrich the soil with nutrients such as vitamin C and calcium. This practice not only enhances plant growth but also minimizes food waste.

"When we provide compost, the rate of fertilizer use decreases from 100% to 10% to 20%. This reduction leads to economic advantages. Additionally, utilizing a small amount of compost provides 100% of the soil and nutrients, acting as a binding agent. As a result, the cost of fertilizer is significantly reduced," Ceylan explained.

The high water retention of compost was also highlighted by Ceylan. The organic fertilizer produced from the food waste of the university's student cafeteria, hospital and guesthouse plays a crucial role in maintaining soil moisture, especially during dry periods when irrigation may be limited.

Furthermore, Ceylan mentioned that the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has mandated the establishment of compost facilities for institutions seeking to obtain a "Zero Waste Certificate." This certificate acknowledges institutions that actively participate in composting as part of their waste management practices.

The faculty is a pioneering example of sustainable waste management, highlighting the potential for recycling and repurposing food waste to enhance agricultural practices and contribute to environmental sustainability.