A 1,600-year-old basilica in Bursa's Iznik district, which was discovered in 2014 near the coast of Lake Iznik and listed among the top 10 most significant discoveries in the world, will be opened for virtual visits using augmented reality "metaverse" technology supported by Bursa Uludağ University (BUÜ).

According to a statement from the university's rectorate, approximately seven years ago, research studies were initiated with the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

These excavations have been led by professor Mustafa Şahin, the head of the university's Archaeology Department, on behalf of the BUÜ. Now, efforts are being made to transfer the data obtained from these excavations into the virtual world.

The project will be carried out via a partnership between BUÜ's Center for Archaeological Research and Application and a technology firm.

The data obtained from the basilica will be uploaded to the metaverse environment. Once the work is completed, visiting the Lake Iznik Basilica will be possible via VR goggles.

Additionally, an application classroom consisting of VR goggles will be established to transform one-dimensional courses in the Archaeology Department into three-dimensional experiences.

BUÜ Rector Ferudun Yılmaz, in his speech, expressed his appreciation for the valuable artifacts discovered under the direction of Şahin.

Emphasizing that the world is now governed by digital technologies, Yılmaz continued, "The emergence of such a special historical structure makes us proud. Transferring the work conducted with precise expertise into the virtual world and allowing people to observe this structure by wearing VR goggles will be a source of great joy for us."

"We all see that a strong transformation is happening. Our university will also benefit from these technologies thanks to our strategic partners. This project will be a special effort to promote our country, support our economy and serve humanity. I express my thanks to everyone involved and those who have contributed to this project. I hope the project brings goodness to us all," he noted.

Cafer Demir, the chairperson of Vival-Verse Art Technologies Inc., also mentioned that they are not seeking additional fees for the project and believe it will bring significant revenue to the country's economy in this field.

He added that students can observe this place firsthand in the classrooms they will create at the university.

Şahin emphasized that visiting important and hard-to-reach cultural sites has now become easier with metaverse technology, pointing out that the project has a very high capacity for obtaining a patent.

"The location will soon come to life, and this project will meet visitors from all around the world. Due to being underwater, visiting it required certain equipment, making it difficult for some groups. However, with the metaverse, even disadvantaged groups will be able to visit it easily," Şahin said.

The success of this project is also crucial because it will open the way for many ancient cities or structures in our country and around the world to be accessible for visits using modern technologies, Şahin highlighted.

After completing infrastructure work, the basilica will be open for virtual visits in the metaverse environment soon.