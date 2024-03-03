The remnants of the inundated Tekkale village and its historic castle have emerged once more, following the release of water from Türkiye's highest dam, Yusufeli Dam in the northeastern province of Artvin. The move, undertaken as a precautionary measure, has reignited memories and stirred emotions among those who once called the village home.

The construction of Yusufeli Dam and its accompanying hydroelectric power plant, situated on the Çoruh River in Artvin, commenced in 2013 and has since been completed. However, the process has not been without its consequences, as the reservoir created by the dam submerged several villages, including the district center of Yusufeli and the villages of Yeniköy, Tekkale, Irmakyanı, Çeltikdüzü, Çevreli, Işhan and Meşecik.

On Nov. 22, 2022, as the dam began to retain water, these settlements disappeared beneath the surface, their histories submerged beneath the reservoir's depths. With an installed capacity of 558 megawatts and an annual energy production of 1.888 billion kilowatt-hours, the Yusufeli Dam now holds 1.5 billion cubic meters of water.

As a precautionary measure, authorities recently released water from the dam, resulting in a significant drop in water levels. This action has led to the gradual reemergence of structures and landmarks previously lost to the depths, including houses, schools, roads and the Tekkale village castle, believed to date back to the Middle Ages.

For many former residents and visitors alike, the sight of these long-submerged relics has evoked a flood of emotions and memories. Mithat Demirkıran, a former resident who returned to visit his submerged village, expressed the sentiment shared by many: "Our memories were submerged. With the decrease in the water level in the dam, our flooded village has resurfaced. We are also coming here to refresh our memories."

Nazire Demirkıran, who visited the village with her husband, recounted the bittersweet nostalgia of returning to Tekkale. "Many years later, the dam was built, and our village was submerged," she lamented. "My husband and his family have many memories here. I feel very sorry for people who had to leave the village."

As the waters recede, revealing the scars of progress, the resurfacing of Tekkale village serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of development and the enduring power of memory. Amid the towering presence of the Yusufeli Dam, standing at a height of 275 meters (4,185 feet), the echoes of a lost village resonate, urging reflection on the delicate balance between progress and preservation.