A recent survey conducted by research company Areda has shed light on the prevalence of traditional values in Turkish society, highlighting distinctions in the attachment to tradition between men and women.

The survey, encompassing 2,384 participants across Türkiye, explored individuals' perceptions of tradition and its significance in society. Notably, a substantial 88.2% of respondents deemed traditions and customs as "necessary." Although this percentage represents a slight decline from previous years, 90.2% in 2021 and 87.9% in 2022, it still reflects overwhelming support for tradition within the society.

Breaking down the data, 89% of men believed that traditions are necessary, while this rate was slightly lower among women at 87.4%.

The study also delved into the commitment to preserving customs and traditions, revealing a modest decline to 90% in 2023 from 91.8% in 2021 and 91.3% in 2022.

Interestingly, the survey highlighted that young people aged 18-34 displayed a higher level of concern for customs and traditions, with 91.5% in this age group expressing a significant attachment. In comparison, the rates for other age groups were 89.7% for those aged 35-54 and 88.4% for those aged 55 and above.

Moreover, 89% of respondents believed that traditional values, in general, are beneficial. However, a nuanced perspective emerged, with 50.5% considering most of Türkiye's conventional values as beneficial, 38.6% believing some are beneficial, 5.9% asserting strong support for tradition, and 88.2% considering customs "necessary." Distinctions emerge, showing that 89% of men are more attached to traditions than 87.4% of women. Some 5% believe that most are toxic.

Over 90% of participants reported feeling more or less connected to traditions and customs. The survey unveiled that 61.1% of men feel very attached to traditions, while this sentiment was slightly lower among women at 44.9%.

The findings from this survey offer valuable insights into the prevailing attitudes toward tradition in Turkish society, emphasizing the ongoing significance of traditional values.