A man was arrested after setting a book on fire inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, causing a carpet to catch fire, authorities said.

The Istanbul Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that M.G., 42, ignited the book around 11:50 p.m. July 11 inside the mosque, which caused the carpet near the Mahmud II Library to catch fire. Security guards quickly extinguished the flames.

Police identified and took M.G. into custody. He was formally arrested on July 13 following judicial procedures.

Investigators confirmed the burned book was a Bible. Records showed M.G. arrived at the mosque by a vehicle and left in the same car. He has previous charges including intentional injury, threat, insult and car theft.

During his interrogation, M.G. reportedly requested psychiatric treatment.

The magistrates' court ordered his arrest on the grounds of damaging places of worship and the risk of flight.

Security camera footage showed the suspect burning the book and the subsequent fire on the carpet before he left the scene.