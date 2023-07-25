Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy Tuesday said that the efforts to contain the fire – that broke out in the district of Kemer in Antalya late Monday – are underway with 1,050 personnel, over 200 vehicles, 10 planes and 22 helicopters being deployed in the region.

Speaking to the reports in front of Kemer District Gendarmerie Command, the minister provided the latest updates on the wildfire that started around 9:08 p.m. (6:08 p.m. GMT) Monday in the Değirmendere neighborhood of Göynük town.

Ersoy said that initial aerial intervention was impossible due to the fire starting after dark and stated that the fire spread over 100 hectares throughout the night and reached an area of 120 hectares by morning.

"In the night, fire engulfed the ground. Access is difficult as the area comes within the boundaries of a national park. There are limited roads within the forest. During the night, the intervention was carried out, and the teams made the forest roads accessible. At the moment, 1050 personnel, over 200 vehicles, 10 planes and 22 helicopters are intensely intervening in the field. Considering that the wind is not blowing strongly at the moment, our goal is to hopefully bring the fire under control during the day," Ersoy said.

"Our consolation is that there have been no casualties or injuries. We aim to bring this fire under control and extinguish it with minimal damage and losses during the day," he added.

He also noted that the fire had not spread to any residential areas so far but that Kemer State Hospital was evacuated as a precautionary measure while outpatient clinics continued to serve patients. "There is currently no humidity in the region. Unfortunately, forest fires become inevitable in this region when the weather is hot and humidity is very low. However, rapid intervention is being carried out. Especially this year, our General Directorate of Forestry is very well prepared regarding vehicles and equipment. They are responding rapidly to fires," he said.

"We can say that Türkiye is the best and most successful country in the Mediterranean basin at managing this process. Hopefully, we will get through this fire season with minimal losses," the minister maintained.

Deputy Minister of Interior Münir Karaloğlu, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Veysel Tiryaki, Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı and Director-General of Forestry Bekir Karaca accompanied Ersoy during the inspections.