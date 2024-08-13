An 18-year-old suspect, dressed in a bulletproof vest and helmet, injured five people in a knife attack at a tea garden in front of a mosque in Eskişehir, central Türkiye, on Monday.

The attacker, identified as Arda K., live-broadcasted the assault on his social media account before being apprehended by police, local media reported.

The suspect, armed with a long knife, attacked in Eskişehir's Tepebaşı district, allegedly influenced by the popular video game PUBG. Eyewitnesses described him as fully equipped with a helmet, bulletproof vest and an axe at his waist, with his face obscured by a mask and goggles.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, “We are closely monitoring the investigation and express our best wishes for the injured.”

Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş addressed the incident during her visit to the Aydın Governorship, emphasizing the government's commitment to combating digital addiction.

“This event is a concrete example of how digital and gaming addiction can negatively impact the health of our youth. We are determined to fight this growing issue, as highlighted in our Family Action Plan,” Göktaş stated.

Eyewitness Yakup Taşçı reported observing the suspect, initially mistaking him for someone preparing to ride a motorcycle. Taşçı noted the suspect put on his gear, left behind a black bag and later attacked elderly people. Muharrem K. recounted providing aid to an injured person near the tram stop and saw the police detain the attacker.

Uluönder Neighborhood Muhtar Hasan Güler added that the suspect had moved from the neighborhood three years ago and was known for his introverted nature.

The Eskişehir Governorship confirmed that the weapon used in the attack has been secured, and the investigation is being conducted meticulously. Three injured are in intensive care at Eskişehir City Hospital, while the others are receiving treatment in regular wards.

The victims include T.A. (71), C.Ö. (57) and N.Ö. (87). M.K. (64) and C.A. (64) were attacked with a knife while sitting in the tea garden. The attacker was wearing a helmet, carrying an axe and was masked. He was taken into custody by the police shortly after the incident.