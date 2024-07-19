In Muğla’s popular vacation destination of Fethiye in southwestern Türkiye, both local and foreign tourists are experiencing high-adrenaline moments with bungee jumping.

The bungee jumping activity, held at the Water Sports Center in Foça District, attracts thrill-seeking vacationers. Visitors arrive in groups and receive instructions on what to do during the jump.

Participants are fitted with safety harnesses around their ankles, lifted 51 meters (167.32 feet) high on a crane platform, and then make the jump. They capture these moments with action cameras strapped to their hands.

Bülent Demirtan, a representative of the company organizing the jumps, told reporters that Fethiye is currently the only location in Türkiye offering this version of bungee jumping.

"People have an incredibly enjoyable time. Some of our guests have done it for the seventh time. There are those who have made it a habit. This activity started with the slogan 'I did it.' Bungee jumping is the only adrenaline activity that one can do for the first time in their life without training or experience. All other extreme sports require a partner," Demirtan explained.

Demirtan emphasized that everyone jumps when they feel ready, and no one is ever pushed off the platform.

Aysun Yaban, 43, from southeastern Diyarbakır, participated in the activity with her family and shared that she has done bungee jumping seven times.

"I love extreme sports. The best part is when your heart starts racing as you go up. It’s so much fun. I recommend it to everyone. Most people do it once, but we almost do it every year," Yaban said.

Twelve-year-old Yiğit Efe Yaban, participating for the second time, added, "I jumped upside down. It’s very challenging but equally enjoyable. I want to do it again."