The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showcased environmental projects, cultural initiatives and educational activities from around the world at the Zero Waste Festival in Istanbul, where it also paid tribute to a Palestinian journalist through a workshop dedicated to preserving his legacy.

Held under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, the festival brought together a wide range of sustainability initiatives, with TIKA presenting projects focused on recycling, waste management, environmental awareness and sustainable development.

At the heart of TIKA's participation in the festival was the Yahya Barzaq Experience Workshop, established in memory of Palestinian journalist Yahya Barzaq, who was killed in an Israeli attack while reporting in Gaza.

The workshop introduced children to recycling and environmental awareness through hands-on activities while preserving the legacy of Barzaq, who documented both the hardships of war and everyday life in Gaza.

According to organizers, a future education center dedicated to recycling and sustainability will be developed through cooperation between TİKA and the Zero Waste Foundation to support Gaza's future development.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency President Abdullah Eren (R) meets the mother of Palestinian journalist Yahya Barzaq, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 6, 2026. (Courtesy of TIKA)

As part of its exhibition, TIKA showcased 13 projects implemented in 10 countries. The initiatives included a recycling workshop in Algeria, a zero-waste waste management project in Chad, and programs in Palestine that transformed olive waste into pellet fuel and other reusable products.

Additional projects on display included a Zero Waste Education Laboratory in Kazakhstan, waste-to-charcoal and women's entrepreneurship initiatives in Kenya, a solid waste recycling facility in Colombia, and a plastic recycling project in Tanzania that converted waste into bricks and paving stones.

The agency also highlighted circular economy projects in Jordan, including a copper recycling workshop and an initiative that turned banana tree waste into organic textile materials.

Beyond sustainability projects, visitors explored traditional cuisines from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Palestine, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kyrgyzstan, offering a glimpse into the cultural heritage of different regions.

Held from June 3 to June 7 at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, the Zero Waste Festival attracted more than 400,000 visitors in its first three days, bringing together sustainability projects, cultural experiences and educational activities.