The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has distributed food parcels in Jerusalem, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova as part of its Ramadan programs.

According to a written statement released from TIKA on Tuesday, food packages were distributed in the city of Trebinje in Bosnia-Herzegovina with the participation of all ethnic groups, and an iftar program, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, was organized.

Many officials and a large number of people attended the iftar program organized in cooperation with the Trebinje District Mufti's Office and TIKA.

In his speech, Chief Imam Sadik ef. Fazlagic of the Trebinje District Mufti's Office stated that Ramadan is a month of peace, unity, sharing and solidarity for all Muslims.

Fazlagic expressed great pleasure in coming together at the iftar table organized by TIKA.

As part of the program, TIKA, in cooperation with the Mercy Muslim Aid Association, the Trebinje District Mufti's Office and the Trebinje Serbian Orthodox Church, distributed food aid packages to 100 needy families.

Aid to Palestinian families

In cooperation with the Palestine Ministry of Social Development Jerusalem Provincial Directorate, TIKA distributed food packages consisting of basic necessities to 500 needy Palestinian families living in and around Jerusalem during Ramadan.

Approximately 10 tons of food packages consisting of food products such as cooking oil, tomato paste, rice, sugar, flour, dry beans, lentils, vermicelli and jam were distributed at centers in the Biddu and Abu Dis regions.

TIKA also provided support to 250 needy families belonging to the Bedouin community, who have a population of approximately 40,000 and lead a semi-nomadic lifestyle, with a 5-ton food package.

Moldova campaign

In Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, food package distribution prepared by TIKA will reach a total of 4,000 families nationwide.

Throughout Ramadan, food packages prepared to reach an additional 2,500 needy families, especially in the autonomous region of Gagauzia in southern Moldova and the second largest city of Moldova, Beltsy, will be distributed.