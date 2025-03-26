The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has continued its food distribution and iftar programs across various countries during Ramadan.

According to a statement from TIKA, 6,600 families in need received food packages throughout Palestine as part of the Ramadan program. The agency also provided support to orphanages, nursing homes and public kitchens.

One of the 17 projects and activities planned for the 2025 Palestine Ramadan Program is the TIKA Ramadan Kitchen in Gaza, which has been distributing iftar meals throughout the month. Additionally, 2,500 families residing in tents in central and northern Gaza have also received food aid.

The program has extended to a wide range of areas in the West Bank, including Jericho, Nablus, Hebron and Jenin. As part of the program, food packages have been distributed to 4,100 families, including refugees, Bedouin communities, Palestinian Turkmen and disabled individuals.

TIKA has also supported the preparation of iftar meals in various locations, including the Ibrahimi Mosque Kitchen in Hebron, the 500-year-old Hasaki Sultan Kitchen in Jerusalem, Eyup Ensari Kitchen and the Noah's Ark Kitchen in South Hebron. In Jenin, the agency aided a nursing home and the Kufr Nima Children's Association, which supports orphans.

In Kazakhstan, TIKA distributed special Ramadan food packages to 750 needy families in five major cities, working in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate in Aktau, the consulate in Almaty and local organizations, including the Ahıska Association and the Turkish-Kazakh International Hoca Ahmet Yesevi University.

TIKA also supported the "Joint Iftar and Solidarity Day with Orphans" program in Ghana, bringing Turkish citizens and orphaned children together for iftar. The event, organized in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in Accra and the Ghana Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation, gathered around 1,000 attendees, including Turkish citizens in Ghana, Turkish mission staff, officials from the Ghanaian Directorate of Religious Affairs and orphans.

During the program, speeches were delivered by Türkiye's Ambassador to Accra Hüseyin Güngör, TIKA Niamey Deputy Coordinator Serdar Uyan and Remzi Şeker from the Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Foundation, who all shared their well-wishes for the month of Ramadan.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), TIKA organized an iftar program for children and foster families at the Lefkoşa Children's Home. The event was attended by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Labor and Social Security Minister Sadık Gardiyanoğlu, officials from the Turkish Embassy in Lefkoşa and the Department of Social Services. At the end of the event, toys were distributed to all the children.

In Somalia, TIKA set up an iftar table at the Kaaraan Orphanage, home to 150 orphaned children, and provided the children with new clothes for the holiday.