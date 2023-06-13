Samsun, a coastal city located along the Black Sea, was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to widespread flooding. Streets were transformed into rushing rivers, and numerous cars were swept away.

The Turkish meteorological service had previously issued a forecast on Sunday, warning of the likelihood of heavy rain along the Black Sea coast, the Aegean coastline and the Western Mediterranean Sea. The region was also at risk of flash floods and strong winds, as stated by the weather service.

During the night, an intense downpour turned the Samsun-Ankara highway into a lake, hindering transportation and causing significant disruptions. Determined to alleviate the situation, local citizens took matters into their own hands, attempting to evacuate floodwaters from their workplaces using whatever means available.

Tragically, the heavy rain led to the collapse of a retaining wall between two apartment buildings. This resulted in major damage to vehicles parked beneath the structure. Authorities and residents are assessing the extent of the damage and working to ensure the safety of affected individuals.

The statement released by the Provincial Directorate of National Education specifically mentioned the closure of schools in Atakum, İlkadım and Canik on Tuesday, June 13, due to the heavy rainfall.