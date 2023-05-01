Located on the Mediterranean coast at the foot of the Amanos Mountains, Hatay's Arsuz district was widely affected by the devastating February earthquakes but is now looking to revive tourist facilities ahead of the upcoming summer season, a representative from the local tourism association noted Monday.

Hasan Arslan, president of the Arsuz Tourism and Culture Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that owners and business operators in the district are quickly fixing facilities in anticipation of the upcoming tourism season.

Arsuz, with its 68-kilometer (42.4-mile) coastline, is recognized as a preferred destination for holiday-makers from surrounding towns and cities especially during summer with its clean and smooth seaside and lush green nature.

An aerial view of touristic facilities next to the shore, Arsuz, Hatay, southern Türkiye, May 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

Less impacted by the earthquake than the Antakya and Iskenderun districts, debris from the 420 buildings demolished in line with an emergency demolition decision was removed in Arsuz, while the demolition of 2,350 severely damaged buildings is expected to start.

Apart from a number of restaurants and cafes that suffered damage, two hotels were destroyed and three were severely damaged during the February earthquakes, according to data compiled by AA. Meanwhile, the renovation and reinforcement of lightly damaged facilities continue.

Stating that the population of Arsuz was around 99,000 prior to the earthquake and that this number usually increases to 300,000-400,000 during summers, Arslan highlighted that Arsuz is one of the rare places in the world where blue and green meet.

Noting that it is a city of unspoiled nature, Arslan stated that many establishments in Arsuz have begun renovations.

"It is impossible to describe Arsuz without visiting it or being there. Most of our citizens in Arsuz are fast-paced, hardworking people who are on the path of post-quake normalization and are gearing up for the summer season. Arsuz will be up on its feet again in two-three months," Arslan noted.

A general view of a touristic facility close to the coast in Arsuz district, Hatay, southern Türkiye, May 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

Sem Büyüktepe, a restaurant manager who lost two workplaces and a house to the earthquake, said that they were immensely affected by the earthquake but did their best to get back to normal despite the losses suffered.

"For that, we have arranged for a nice place for ourselves. We have rebuilt it and put it into service," he said.

Büyüktepe also stated that there has been a significant migration from Hatay recently but added that he anticipated visitors from other cities will come to Arsuz for a holiday.

"That's why we are doing our part. Be it hoteliers, restaurants or cafe owners, we continue to work on this," he explained, adding that the tourism season would open around the end of June.

Stressing that they were able to rebuild and repair their new businesses, Büyüktepe noted they are ready to welcome guests in Arsuz.