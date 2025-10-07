Türkiye is aiming to reduce traffic fatalities to below 3,000 by 2030, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday, outlining the country’s road map to improve road safety.

“According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, by 2030, our population is projected to reach 88.1 million, but we aim to reduce traffic fatalities below 3,000, approximately 7.5 per day,” Yerlikaya said during a live broadcast from the Interior Ministry’s Security and Emergency Coordination Center (GAMER) in Ankara.

Yerlikaya noted that the amendments to the Highway Traffic Law are part of a broader effort to strengthen road safety nationwide. “Our goal in traffic safety is zero fatalities, zero injuries and zero material damage. This should rise above politics, disagreements and competition, and we must work in solidarity to reach it,” he said, recalling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s address in February 2021.

Türkiye currently has around 86 million residents, 32 million vehicles and 37.5 million licensed drivers, Yerlikaya said. Roads, tunnels and highways have expanded significantly, but he stressed that compliance with traffic rules remains critical. “If everyone respects traffic rules, traffic safety can reach the desired level,” he added.

Traffic fatalities have fluctuated in recent years. In 2015, 7,530 people were killed on Türkiye’s roads, an average of 20.6 deaths per day. By 2021, fatalities had dropped to 5,362 annually, or 14.7 per day, before rising again in 2023 to an average of 17.9 daily deaths. Yerlikaya attributed the rise to gaps in enforcement and a lack of widespread traffic awareness.

Speeding is a leading cause of accidents. Türkiye’s new point-based system penalizes drivers who exceed speed limits, even for first-time offenders. Yerlikaya said drivers exceeding 36 kph in 30 kph zones face fines, while those going 76 kph over can have their licenses suspended for 30 days. Repeat offenders must undergo psychiatric evaluations. “Previously, license suspension occurred only after repeated violations. Now, even first-time extreme violations result in immediate consequences. We want drivers to understand the responsibility they have for others’ lives,” he explained.

Red-light violations are also heavily penalized. Drivers who run red lights six times in a year will have their licenses revoked. Similarly, repeated use of mobile phones while driving carries escalating fines, with third offenses resulting in a 30-day suspension.

Emergency vehicle compliance is another focus. Drivers who obstruct ambulances or fire trucks can have their licenses suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded. Repeat offenses within a five-year period lead to license revocation. “The WHO says timely hospital arrival increases survival chances by 40%. These rules save lives,” Yerlikaya said.

Motorcycle accidents, which account for roughly 20% of Türkiye’s traffic accidents, are on the rise. Most involve rider error. “If someone performs acrobatics or races on public roads, their license and motorcycle are suspended for 60 days. Repeat offenses within five years lead to license revocation,” he said.

Driving under the influence remains strictly prohibited. For alcohol, a third offense within five years results in a five-year license suspension. Drug offenses result in immediate license cancellation. “We cannot tolerate drivers avoiding testing. This is humanity’s biggest enemy,” Yerlikaya said.

Seatbelt compliance and noise disturbances are also targeted. Drivers failing to use seatbelts four times in a year face a 30-day license suspension. High-volume music and public disturbances can result in vehicle impoundment for a period of 30 days. “This is not about the amount of the fine, but deterrence,” he explained.

Wrong-way driving and weaving between lanes, commonly known as “makas atmak,” carry strict consequences. First-time offenders can face 60-day license suspensions and vehicle impoundment. Repeat violations within a five-year period lead to revocation. Ignoring stop signs also carries penalties. “Previously, the fine was only TL 2,270 ($54); now, it is TL 200,000. Nine officers have been killed and 16 injured in the last six years because drivers ignored stop signs,” Yerlikaya said.

Enforcement has intensified, with inspections increasing from 75.8 million in 2019 to 82.9 million in 2023. Yerlikaya said more officers, vehicles and radar equipment have been deployed in high-risk areas. “Fines create momentary compliance, but true safety comes from awareness and responsibility. All 37.5 million drivers must respect rules to protect others’ lives. This is a moral duty,” he said.