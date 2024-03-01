In the district of Karacabey in Bursa in northwestern Türkiye, a stork named Yaren, who won the hearts of millions for her friendship with local fisherman Adem Yılmaz, has arrived for her 13th migration and once again landed on the boat of her friend, known as Adem Uncle, in the stork village of Eskikaraağaç.

It was notable that Yaren arrived earlier than in previous years. Karacabey Mayor Ali Özkan, who turned the region into a tourism village, also visited Adem Uncle and Yaren, becoming a part of this joy. Özkan said they are considering attaching a tracker to Yaren's chicks this year. The fact that Yaren seemed tired from the long journey also drew attention.

In Turkish, the word "yaren" refers to a close friend or companion.

Settling in her nest in Eskikaraağaç Stork Village with her friend Uncle Adem every spring for the past 13 years, Yaren will spend the spring and summer with Yılmaz, setting sail on the lake once again.

Stork "Yaren" and fisherman Adem Yılmaz in Karacabey, Bursa, Türkiye, Feb. 29, 2024. (AA Photo)

Yaren arrived on March 17 last year. This year, she landed on Adem's Uncle's boat on Feb. 29, much earlier than expected.

On the other hand, Eskikaraağaç Stork Village, which is the only town representing Türkiye in the European Stork Villages Union, is on a migration route where tens of thousands of storks pass through every year. The village also hosts resident storks.

The story witnessed by Yılmaz gained international fame after it was widely photographed. The story was played as a shadow play in Greece and became a subject in textbooks in Austria and Germany.

The documentary "Yaren," filmed by Burak Doğansoysal in 2019 and prepared with the contributions of Karacabey Municipality, returned from the Prague Film Awards with the title of Best Documentary. Last year, Karacabey Municipality immortalized the story by having a statue made for Yılmaz and Yaren in the village square.

Contribution to tourism

The fairy-tale story has drawn the interest of tourists to the village. Thousands of nature lovers who hear the story and want to see the storks up close visit the Eskikaraağaç Stork Village every year. Beyzanur Çakıl takes on the role of Yaren's protective family in the village.

Among the visitors who have come to see the duo are famous names such as Turkish actors Ata Demirer, Aslıhan Gürbüz and Yıldıray Şahinler. Due to popular demand, Mayo Özkan announced that they have set up an online "Yaren Stork" broadcast for those who want to watch the stork's nest live 24/7. Users can watch the stork nest live on yarenleylek.com or YouTube.

Özkan, who turned the historic moment in the foggy weather into a tourism village, also joined the event. Özkan shared in the joy of Yılmaz, expressing his satisfaction.

Yılmaz also noted that Yaren arrived early this year and said: "Thank God, we have reunited. Hopefully, we will have beautiful days this year as well."