The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a significant venture in Niger, establishing a vast vegetable and Moringa production garden spanning two hectares, expected to offer employment opportunities for nearly a thousand individuals.

TIKA's project, situated in the M'Bama village of Balleyara city within the Tillaberi region, aims to foster economic growth by cultivating a range of produce including onions, potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage, beans, carrots, eggplants and the highly sought-after Moringa leaves.

The primary focus of this initiative is to swiftly generate income, leveraging the rapid growth cycle of the Moringa plant and its high demand in Niger. This garden holds the potential to become a crucial income source for the local community.

This ambitious venture is designed not only to bolster Niger's vegetable and Moringa production but also to bolster the region's supply chain, which has been severely disrupted by terrorist incidents. Furthermore, it aims to address water scarcity among impoverished families and offer employment opportunities, thereby enhancing the regional economy.

Marked as one of the largest production gardens in the area, the garden stands out with its utilization of solar energy systems, water wells, water tanks, California-type irrigation systems, seeds, fertilizers, Moringa saplings, comprehensive training on vegetable and Moringa cultivation, and necessary agricultural equipment.

Notably, the Tillaberi region of Niger faces acute drought conditions and security challenges due to terrorist events. These hardships have significantly impacted the local supply chain and security, compelling numerous Tillaberi residents to relocate to safer regions.

TIKA's proactive initiative aims to alleviate these challenges and offer sustainable economic opportunities within the region.