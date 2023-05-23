Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided medical support to Niamey State Hospital in Niger.

A defibrillator, patient surveillance monitor, wheelchair, EKG device, oxygen tube, patient beds, emergency bag, stretcher and examination room to be used in the emergency department of Niamey State Hospital were delivered in a ceremony attended by Türkiye's Niamey Embassy Charge d'affaires Mahir Saruhan, TIKA Niamey Coordinator Tanju Polat, Niger-Türkiye Friendship Hospital Chief Physician Rezzan Sümeli and hospital staff.

Speaking at the ceremony, the representatives of the institutions emphasized the importance of health studies carried out by TIKA in Niger. They also conveyed their wishes to continue cooperation between the two countries.

Within the scope of the Emergency Medicine Capacity Building Program initiated in cooperation with TIKA and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Türkiye, training on "Emergency and Natural Disaster Responses" were organized for Nigerien healthcare workers.

In addition, Nigerien healthcare professionals who have completed their training extend their support to other Nigerien colleagues within the program.

Currently, 30 emergency health workers work in the emergency department of Niamey State Hospital, the most visited hospital in Niamey.