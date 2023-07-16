The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has inaugurated a new park in the occupied West Bank as a tribute to the victims of the failed July 2016 coup attempt. The park, named July 15 Memorial Park, symbolizes solidarity between Türkiye and the Palestinian people, who stood united against the treacherous coup bid.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in the city of al-Bireh, Ambassador Ahmet Riza Demirer, the consulate general in Jerusalem, emphasized the significance of July 15 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "On July 15, the Turkish people, led by Erdoğan, thwarted a treacherous coup attempt," Ambassador Demirer stated. "The Palestinian people stood in solidarity with the Turkish people on that fateful night," he added, highlighting the bond between the two nations. The July 15 Memorial Park stands as a testament to this shared struggle against injustice.

Mayor Islam Tawil of al-Bireh admired the Turkish people's unwavering commitment to democracy. "We are proud of the Turkish people for their relentless pursuit of democratic values," Tawil said, acknowledging Türkiye's efforts in fostering democratic ideals.

Orhan Aydin, TIKA's Palestine coordinator, explained that the park was named July 15 Memorial Park to ensure the memory of the coup victims endures. As part of the memorial, a photo exhibit depicting the events of July 15 has been set up within the park, offering visitors an opportunity to reflect on the resilience and bravery of those who resisted the coup attempt.

The failed coup, orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, resulted in the loss of 253 lives and left 2,734 individuals injured. Türkiye has marked July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day since its designation in October 2016. Each year, the nation holds events to commemorate the lives lost in the struggle against the coup plotters and to honor the courage of its people.