An Istanbul-based aid organization, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) extended a helping hand to some 137,649 orphans in 45 countries, including Türkiye, last year, it announced in a written statement on Sunday.

The statement said that IHH, which has been working for orphans for 30 years, continued its efforts in 2023.

The statement mentioned that the foundation reached out to a total of 137,649 orphans regularly every month with the support of donors, with 13,219 of them being from Türkiye and 124,430 in 44 other countries.

The foundation consistently extended its support by providing a monthly assistance of TL 800 (approximately $26.40) to cover the essential needs of orphans, including food, shelter, health and education expenses.

As part of its other activities for orphans last year, the statement mentioned that IHH provided festive clothing to some 75,301 orphans in Türkiye and abroad during Ramadan, and 33,020 orphans during Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha. Additionally, throughout the year, 59,226 orphaned children received clothing support other than festive attire.

The statement further noted that the foundation, as part of its education initiatives for orphans, distributed stationery and backpacks to 14,741 orphans last year. Under health projects, 834 orphans received health supplies, and 150 orphan families were provided with hygiene kits.

In terms of education projects, the statement mentioned that IHH has been participating in the "Classrooms Competing in Goodness" project since 2013. This project involves voluntary students from many schools in Türkiye supporting orphans.

The statement also mentioned that within the scope of the "Orphan Solidarity Days" organized by the foundation every year since 2011, 225 projects were implemented in 27 countries, including Türkiye.

In the past year, the foundation also provided household items to 675 orphan families, tutorial support to 679 orphans, distributed toys and gifts to 1,490 orphans, and organized picnic events attended by 10,308 orphans.

The statement also said that commencing from Feb. 1, 2024, individuals desiring to assist orphans can sponsor them through the "Orphan Sponsorship System," with a monthly sponsorship commitment of TL 800.