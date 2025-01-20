Inspired by a heart-wrenching moment four years ago, Turkish artist Naci Barışan has created 1,000 intricately designed wooden birdhouses for public spaces, hoping to spread compassion and beauty.

Barışan, who works as a cultural and arts coordinator at Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs, was moved to action after witnessing a bird freeze to death in the courtyard of Ankara University’s Faculty of Medicine Hospital. “That moment stayed with me,” he said. “It inspired me to bring something good into the world.”

Since then, Barışan has hung his birdhouses in hospitals, nursing homes, parks, prisons and mosques. Each structure features Ottoman and Anatolian motifs, blending artistry with cultural heritage. “I aim for my birdhouses to touch both the eye and the heart,” he said.

The artist also founded "Merhamet Mektebi" ("School of Compassion"), where he teaches people how to craft birdhouses. “Through this school, we teach children and youth about compassion, then guide them through the birdhouse-making process,” Barışan said. Recently, he collaborated with 250 students in Tokat and plans to work with inmates and children in Sinop next week.

Barışan’s vision goes beyond art. “My goal is to make one million birdhouses and send them across the world,” he said. “I believe goodness and mercy can be taught just as easily as harm finds a place.”

Creating each birdhouse takes three to four hours, as Barışan carefully paints, adds motifs, and varnishes to ensure durability. He emphasizes that his work is driven by passion, not material gain.

“Seeing a small smile or sparking a moment of reflection in people makes all the effort worthwhile,” he said. “But I still have a long way to go.”

Barışan also shared his joy in bringing together people from diverse professions and beliefs. “Connecting over shared values through art is one of the most fulfilling parts of this journey,” he said.