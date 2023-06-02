A Turkish artist has made a 3D model of the Azerbaijani car that was overloaded with assistance for victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake and a Turkish flag on top, symbolizing solidarity with survivors of the disaster.

The photograph made the rounds on social media with users praising the kind gesture.

The model of the old Azerbaijani Sarvar Bashirli was made with a diorama technique, said Ferhat Karapinar from Karabuk province, who started to make various figures using waste materials with the diorama technique five years ago.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Karapinar, 42, said he was impressed by Basharli's touching act and decided to immortalize it.

"We are two states as one nation. When I saw this picture, I immediately decided to save it as art. I could not find this model in Türkiye so I had it brought from Germany through a friend of mine. I worked to reflect the texture of Sarvar Bashirli's car, which took me a week with my craftsmanship techniques."

The Turkish man is exhibiting the model in his workplace and wants to present it and the nearly 50 works he has made so far in the museum he plans to establish in the future.

Bashirli won millions of hearts when the photo went viral of him loading up everything he could in his old car to take to Turkish quake victims.