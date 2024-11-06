In Sivas of eastern Türkiye, a new memorial project at the Yukarı Tekke Cemetery has brought heart-shaped gravestones to the graves of infants who passed away during or shortly after birth.

Sivas Municipality’s Cemetery Directorate began the redesign, which replaces old or wooden grave markers with heart-shaped stones featuring baby names.

This project, which will eventually update 1,150 infant graves, has resonated with families, offering a comforting tribute to their lost loved ones.

Many graves are also adorned with pinwheels left by families, creating a colorful and poignant scene against the new heart-shaped markers.

In March 2025, a single rosebush will be planted at each grave, adding to the peaceful atmosphere of the cemetery and the ongoing remembrance of these young lives.