As Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, approaches, many humanitarian organizations in Türkiye have launched their annual sacrificial donation campaigns, aiming to deliver the meat of animals slaughtered in accordance with Islamic tradition to millions of people in need across the world.

These efforts will help provide meals for disadvantaged communities in dozens of countries, reinforcing bonds of solidarity and compassion.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has initiated its campaign under the theme "Let the abundance of Eid al-Adha last all year if you're a crescent, Türkiye." The organization has set the cost of proxy sacrificial donations at TL 13,250 ($340) for domestic needs and for Palestine/Gaza, while the price for international donations stands at TL 5,250.

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation is running this year's campaign with the theme "Share Your Sacrifice, Get Closer to Your Sibling." The foundation will facilitate sacrifices in Türkiye and in 81 other countries. It has set the price for proxy sacrificial donations at TL 13,500 within Türkiye, TL 11,000 for Palestine/Gaza, and TL 5,450 for other countries.

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), operating under the slogan "A Call to Brotherhood through Sacrifice," plans to carry out sacrificial efforts in 60 countries, including those in the Middle East, the Balkans and Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, South Asia and Africa.

The organization aims to deliver meat from donated sacrifices to 3.5 million people in need, with the cost of a donation set at TL 8,500, both domestically and internationally. Continuing its intensified aid operations in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the IHH plans to freeze and can the sacrificial meat before distributing it to families in Gaza.

In addition to meat distributions, the IHH will also provide Eid clothing for orphans and children in need. The foundation plans to distribute festive garments to 50,000 children across nine countries, including Türkiye. Donors can contribute TL 1,000 to meet the Eid clothing needs of a single child.

The Cansuyu Solidarity and Aid Association will carry out sacrificial distributions in 19 countries this year. The organization has set the cost of a sacrificial share at TL 4,500 in Africa, TL 5,500 in Asia, TL 7,600 in Arakan camps and Yemen, TL 14,000 in Palestinian camps, TL 16,000 in Gaza, and TL 15,000 in Türkiye.

The Lighthouse Association has announced a donation cost of TL 4,700 per sacrificial share abroad and TL 8,000 for Gaza. The Yardımeli Association will operate in 22 countries, offering sacrificial programs in Africa for TL 4,000, in Asia for TL 5,500, and in Türkiye, the Balkans, and Lebanon (including Palestinian refugee camps) for TL 12,000. For Palestine and Gaza, the cost is set at TL 14,000.

The Federation of Associations Valuing Humanity (IDDEF) will organize sacrificial distributions in 47 countries and 309 regions. The cost for proxy donations this year is TL 4,000 for a share in a large animal, TL 5,000 for a small animal, and TL 9,800 for a large-animal share dedicated specifically to Gaza.

The Sadakataşı Association has divided its campaign into three regions. The first region, which includes some countries in Africa and South Asia, has a share cost of TL 4,500. The second region, covering Europe and Asia, is priced at TL 8,000. The third region, which includes Türkiye, Syria and Jerusalem, has a sacrificial share cost of TL 15,000.

The Beşir Association has announced the cost of sacrificial donations at TL 5,000 for international aid and TL 18,000 for domestic distributions. The Doctors Worldwide Türkiye (Yeryüzü Doktorları) will distribute donations under the campaign "Let It Be Sacrifice, Let It Be Health." The cost per share is TL 4,600 for international donations and TL 15,000 for Gaza.

The Orphan Foundation (Yetim Vakfı) is organizing its campaign under the slogan "Sacrifice for Their Smile" and will conduct operations in 28 countries, including Türkiye. The donation cost is set at TL 4,900 for international sacrifices, TL 10,000 for Palestine and Gaza, and TL 16,000 for domestic donations. The foundation also offers donors the option to sponsor a festive outfit for a child for TL 1,500.

The Tebessüm Association has set the donation cost at TL 4,500 for international and TL 14,000 for domestic contributions. The Vuslat Association announced donation prices as TL 12,500 for Gaza, TL 3,800 for Africa, and TL 15,000 for Türkiye.

The Ihlas Foundation will also facilitate proxy sacrifices within Türkiye and abroad. Other institutions, such as the Mehmetçik Foundation, are also organizing sacrificial aid programs domestically, contributing to the nationwide effort to bring holiday joy to those in need.