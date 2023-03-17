A citizen from Türkiye's southeastern city Mardin announced on a billboard that he would treat the entire town of Nusaybin with a population of 115,000 after breaking up with his girlfriend with her favorite dish, lahmacun – a thin baked flatbread topped with a mixture of minced meat (most commonly beef or lamb) and thinly diced vegetables.

Twenty-six-year-old Ilyas, who is a resident of the Nusaybin district of Mardin, could not solve the problems with his girlfriend and found an unconventional way to express his affection for his loved one which impressed all the female citizens in the town. Ilyas wrote quotes of love in Turkish and Kurdish, and also added QR codes at the bottom of each advertisement, gifting a variety of songs to those who read the codes.

"We made a reservation at a restaurant but couldn't go. Now, I made reservations for you and you can go," wrote Ilyas on the billboards. "Lahamcun is her favorite dish, and we were going for dinner to have lahmacun a day before our breakup," shared Ilyas.

Praising Ilyas for his unique expression of love, one of the citizens named Muhammed Emin Irmak said: "Historically, we have Leyla and Majnun, Ferhat and Şirin, and the love of the 21st century will be Meryem and Ilyas."

Meanwhile, Bilal Bengü, the owner of the restaurant, said: "Ilyas called me five days ago and said that they will come to that restaurant to eat lahmacun but then they broke up and he decided to order lahmacun for all of Nusaybin."