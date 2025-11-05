Turkish coffee has officially been recognized as the first “traditional product name” from Türkiye to be registered in the European Union, following the EU’s earlier geographical indication registrations for Hatay’s "kaytaz böreği" and Gaziantep’s "lahmacun" (commonly known as Turkish Pizza).

In a statement released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), it was announced that the EU’s Official Journal published the registration of Turkish coffee as a “traditional product name” after TOBB submitted an application for its inclusion.

According to the statement, the three-month registration process has now been completed, making Turkish coffee the first traditional product name from Türkiye to be recognized in the EU.

The announcement emphasized the cultural and historical significance of the beverage, stating, “Turkish coffee, one of the most deeply rooted symbols of our culture, is also included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. With a history spanning more than 500 years, Turkish coffee is not merely a drink but a symbol of hospitality, conversation and friendship. As TOBB, we continue to work to preserve, promote, and officially register our local and traditional values around the world. The unique aroma and flavor of Turkish coffee are now officially recognized across Europe.”

TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu shared the news on his social media account, highlighting that Hatay’s kaytaz böreği became the 39th Turkish product to obtain EU geographical indication, while Gaziantep lahmacun became the 40th.

Hisarcıklıoğlu underscored Türkiye’s remarkable diversity of local products and said, “Türkiye has an extraordinary variety of local products that very few geographies in the world possess. As TOBB and the chamber-exchange community, we are making a concerted effort to support local and geographically indicated products. Our ongoing work continues on 42 geographical indications and two traditional product names within the EU process.”

The number of Turkish products registered with EU geographical indications has been steadily increasing, showcasing the country’s cultural and agricultural richness.

The list of Türkiye’s EU-registered geographical indication products includes, Gaziantep baklava, Aydın fig, Malatya apricot, Aydın chestnut, Milas olive oil, Bayramiç white, Taşköprü garlic, Giresun hazelnut, Antakya künefe, Suruç pomegranate, Çağlayancerit walnut, Gemlik olive, Edremit olive oil, Milas oily olive, Ayaş tomato, Maraş tarhana, Edremit Gulf green cracked olive, Ezine cheese, Safranbolu saffron, Aydın Memecik olive oil, Araban garlic, Osmaniye peanut, Bingöl honey, Bursa peach, Hüyük strawberry, Bursa black fig, Söke cotton, Manisa "mesir paste," Gaziantep "menengiç coffee," Silifke yogurt, Aydın Memecik olive, Erzincan tulum cheese, Aydın pine nut, Afyon "pastırma" (pastrami) Afyon sausage, Gaziantep pistachio paste, Mut olive oil, Kırkağaç melon, Hatay "kaytaz böreği" and Gaziantep "lahmacun."