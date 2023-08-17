The Turkish cultural centers of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in the vibrant cities of Tirana and Shkodra uphold a paramount mission of fortifying the ties between Türkiye and Albania through a tapestry of cultural initiatives and Turkish language courses. This institution stands as a beacon of friendship, fostering intercultural exchange and understanding between the two nations.

Omer Demirbaş, the director of the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Tirana, shared insights with Daily Sabah, unveiling the role that the institute plays in promoting Turkish values and culture with the Albanian youth.

Demirbaş expounded on the institute's origins and its multifaceted endeavors, remarking: "The YEE orchestrates an array of cultural and artistic events, including exhibitions, musical concerts, film festivals, as well as educational and cultural excursions throughout the year in Tirana and Shkodra. These endeavors are meticulously crafted to showcase the richness of Turkish culture." He underlined that Turkish language courses are conducted across three to four semesters annually, catering to all proficiency levels from novices to advanced learners, even encompassing secondary schools and universities.

An exterior view of the Yunus Emre Institute in Tirana, Albania, Aug. 17, 2023. (Courtesy Esma Kamil)

From its inception, the YEE has epitomized a conduit between the two nations, uniting politicians, diplomats, soldiers, academics, students, merchants, media professionals, laborers and myriad others.

Demirbaş underscored that these language courses incorporate contemporary pedagogical techniques, designed to holistically nurture language skills among trainees and students in Albania's principal urban centers.

"The institute collaborates closely with universities aspiring to offer Turkish as an elective language in their departments. These courses are conducted within the university premises. To ensure the perpetuation and enhancement of Turkish language pedagogy, the institute provides both theoretical and practical training for instructors at specified intervals."

The library of the Yunus Emre Institute in Tirana, Albania, Aug. 17, 2023. (Courtesy Esma Kamil)

The YEE's state-of-the-art facilities encompass four capacious classrooms and a library that boasts an eclectic collection of books, periodicals and references in Albanian, English and Turkish. Additionally, the center boasts an expansive lecture hall and seminar rooms to accommodate sizable audiences.