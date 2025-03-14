Burak Öztürk, a 26-year-old Turkish cyclist, set off from Germany to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, receiving a warm welcome in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Living in Stuttgart, Germany, Öztürk is undertaking a journey of over 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) on his bicycle to reach Saudi Arabia for Hajj. He had already pedaled through Austria, Slovenia and Croatia before arriving in Bosnia-Herzegovina and plans to continue through Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece and Türkiye before reaching his destination.

During his stop in Sarajevo, Öztürk toured the historic Bascarsija on his bicycle. Locals showed great interest in his journey, with some inviting him to their homes for iftar and others giving him monetary gifts, a common tradition in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

As he progressed through the country, Öztürk was frequently stopped by people wanting to take pictures and talk with him. He also visited Sarajevo’s Haji Mosque, where he experienced Bosnian pilgrimage traditions. He continues to document his journey and share it on social media.

Öztürk shared that two years ago, he cycled to Türkiye and later decided to embark on this pilgrimage.

"There is no better destination for a Muslim in this world than Mecca. That’s why I set my goal on Mecca. My family believes in me; they know I am a bit crazy. My father is proud, my mother is a little worried, but everyone is happy and proud. I didn’t prepare much before setting off, as I figured out what I needed along the way. I don’t usually exercise, so my body struggled at first, but thankfully, I’ve adapted," he said.

Öztürk expressed his joy upon reaching Bosnia and Herzegovina, the first Muslim-majority country on his route.

"May Allah bless the Bosnian people. I can hardly ride 2 kilometers without being stopped. They approach me, talk to me, put money in my pocket and water in my bag. I didn’t expect such hospitality, respect and love. From Bosnia-Herzegovina, I will continue through Serbia’s Sandžak region, then to Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece, Türkiye, Syria, Jordan, and finally, Saudi Arabia. I feel that everyone wants to be part of this journey," he said.

Öztürk stated that upon reaching Mecca, he will pray for all Muslims, including those in Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina. If possible, he also hopes to pass through Palestine.

"I want to see Palestine and show people the truth because sometimes the realities are hidden. I will pray for them as well," he said.