Türkiye's first lady, Emine Erdoğan, has emphasized the need to embrace the natural process of childbirth during a recent event in Ankara, where she addressed concerns over rising cesarean rates in the country. Speaking at the "Normal Birth Action Plan Introduction Meeting," she urged expectant mothers to acknowledge the inherent wisdom in their bodies and experience the authentic miracle of childbirth.

Erdoğan highlighted the growing trend of promoting cesarean sections as a “practical, fast and painless option” rather than acknowledging the surgical nature of the procedure, which she described as a “surgery with significant costs.” She noted that the rate of cesarean deliveries in Türkiye exceeds the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended limit of 15%, stating that “one in two children born in Türkiye is delivered by cesarean.” She called this trend alarming and reiterated her commitment to advocating for natural childbirth.

“Despite the numerous benefits of natural birth, women today are unfortunately unable to experience this unique journey in its natural state. Due to the conformist and materialistic approaches of modern times, the world’s oldest experience is reduced to a medical operation,” Erdoğan said. She underscored the importance of allowing childbirth to occur as naturally as possible when medically safe, as the experiences shared between mother and baby during this time leave lasting impressions on both.

In her address, Erdoğan acknowledged that childbirth is a delicate process establishing a lifelong bond between mother and child. She remarked, “The moments experienced during birth, where love, strength and trust come to life with the arrival of a baby, leave deep marks that will affect both the mother and child for a lifetime.” She stressed the significance of creating an environment conducive to natural birth, where mothers can fully experience the miraculous changes their bodies undergo.

Emine Erdoğan also pointed out the numerous benefits of natural birth for the baby, emphasizing that infants born vaginally are exposed to beneficial bacteria while inside the birth canal, which helps them develop a strong immune system. She cited research indicating that natural births lead to higher production of proteins that regulate behaviors such as memory, learning and awareness, which are crucial for brain development.

The first lady noted that, despite the advantages of natural childbirth, the rates of cesarean deliveries performed for non-medical reasons remain high. She explained that while cesarean sections can be life-saving when medically necessary, their overuse has reached troubling levels in Türkiye. “Today, we see that cesarean rates have increased dramatically in our country,” she stated.

She further elaborated on the long-term negative effects of cesarean deliveries on both mothers and infants. “Cesarean sections, presented as a quick and easy method, are known to leave both short- and long-term harm to mothers and babies,” Erdoğan explained. “Infants born via cesarean are at a higher risk for chronic diseases such as asthma and obesity, as they miss out on the beneficial bacteria that would have aided in developing their immune systems.”

Highlighting the need to remember some basic facts about childbirth, she noted that the experience of giving birth is an instinctual and programmed process for the female body, one that cannot be controlled externally. The duration and manner of childbirth depend on numerous physiological and psychological factors, making each birth unique and special.

In her speech, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for expectant mothers to freely move and receive the emotional and physical support they need during labor. She urged collaboration among midwives, doctors and nurses to ensure that hospitals are equipped to meet the needs of women during childbirth.

“I believe that women who trust their doctors and midwives will not surrender to fear-inducing narratives or misguidance from those around them, and they will be able to complete their birthing journey through natural methods,” Erdoğan stated.

She also called for a shift toward more humane, natural birthing approaches that incorporate modern technologies and are friendly to both mothers and infants. She recognized the Health Ministry's efforts since 2008 to promote normal births through various projects to address this global issue.

Erdoğan detailed the ministry’s initiatives, including the establishment of maternity schools, the development of mother-friendly hospitals that prioritize birth privacy and the promotion of breastfeeding. She expressed her satisfaction that these efforts would be systematically disseminated under the newly announced “Natural Birth Action Plan.”

Furthermore, she highlighted the significance of natural support methods, such as breathing exercises, acupuncture and hydrotherapy, in facilitating natural births. She advocated for rewarding hospitals and doctors with a good track record in facilitating non-interventionist births and promoting local best practices like the “First Step Midwife Maternity School,” which has successfully reduced cesarean rates.

According to Erdoğan, in Konya, implementing the “First Step Midwife Maternity School” project reduced cesarean rates to around 33%, showcasing the effectiveness of education and awareness-raising activities.

Erdoğan stressed that the media and academia have significant responsibilities in raising public awareness about natural childbirth. She stated, “Our society needs your guidance and support.”

She expressed her gratitude to the rectors and chief physicians for their sensitivity in promoting natural birth and wished for increased collaboration between scientists and hospitals in this field.

Emphasizing the media’s vital role in shaping societal awareness, Erdoğan urged for more campaigns highlighting the scientific benefits of natural birth rather than fear-inducing narratives. She noted that sharing real-life experiences from women who have successfully undergone natural births would serve as powerful inspiration for expectant mothers.

She concluded her remarks by thanking Azra Akın, a former beauty queen and actress, for supporting the natural birth campaign and sharing her personal experience of motherhood.

Call to expectant mothers

Erdoğan urged all expectant mothers to embrace the miracle of childbirth inherent in their biological nature, stating, “These valuable initiatives can only gain meaning if our women adopt and embrace their hidden codes through the experience of normal birth.”

She expressed her hope that the campaign launched would help re-establish the bond between natural birth and expectant mothers and thanked the Health Ministry and everyone involved in this effort.

Sharing her own experience, Azra Akın encouraged women to prepare for natural birth, asserting that with proper preparation, all women could achieve it. “Unless there is a medical necessity, I strive to be an example and support to the expectant mothers around me, guiding them toward natural birth,” she said, recalling the pride she felt during her own childbirth experience.

Akın emphasized that education is the best preparation for childbirth, stating that her own training equipped her mentally, emotionally and physically for the experience. She expressed excitement about the initiative to ensure every expectant mother has a midwife, saying, “I felt like an athlete preparing for a match, and my midwife was my coach.”

She also welcomed the news of upcoming monitoring and oversight for cesarean births, reiterating the strength women possess and the importance of recognizing that childbirth is a natural process.

“I believe it is crucial to convey to all expectant mothers that the childbirth process is natural, and we must raise awareness about this,” Akın concluded.