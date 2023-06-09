The rehabilitation including damage assessments and reforestation efforts were completed in the regions of southwestern Türkiye following the historic wildfires two years ago, the General Director of Forestry Bekir Karacabey noted Thursday.

The director, who coordinated the works in the areas ravaged by one of the most enormous wildfires in the history of Türkiye speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA), said that the campaign for the renewal of the eradicated regions took place after the fires.

Reiterating that the rehabilitation works of the regions destroyed by the 2021 fires had been timely completed, Karacabey said that they have made great efforts to restore the areas in question and bring them to their former or even healthier condition.

He also said that the Constitution guarantees this issue. "When a forest fire occurs in a place under Article No. 169 of our Constitution, afforestation works begin immediately for that area. As in all forest areas that have been damaged so far, the technical work has been accomplished for all 139,500 hectares of forest area that have been engulfed in flames in 2021 by the end of 2022," he added.

Karacabey further stressed that no construction or zoning activities are permitted in any forested area. He provided detailed insights into the meticulous analysis and measures undertaken to revitalize the forests.

Ecological, technical, and economic assessments were conducted to evaluate the extent of damage in the burned areas, Karacabey explained.

Subsequently, plans were devised to facilitate natural regeneration and select suitable seeds for cultivation, with the entire process and other steps for the afforestation meticulously aligned with a well-structured timeline, he noted.

Approximately two years later, the photographic frames also reflected the change in the areas affected.

The image shows a comparison between the area deserted by forest fires in 2021 and the reviving forests captured in 2023.

While the burned areas were completely cleared, it was observed that the vegetation in the region began to revive. It is expected that the region will gradually become greener in the coming period.

Detailing the initiatives undertaken within the framework of reforestation Karacabey also noted that some 30,000 hectares of impacted areas were left untouched, as the field personnel only removed the burnt trees and left the grounds to their natural state by sprinkling seeds.

"We plowed 30% of the remaining 100,000 hectares with construction machinery and planted saplings. We carried out our reforestation activities by preparing the land and planting seeds in the remaining 70% of it. I can clearly state that we have not allowed any burned forest area to be used for zoning, construction, or other purposes other than the forest, and we will not," Karacabey maintained.

Natural disasters' impact

Karacabey drew attention to the intensified occurrence of natural disasters worldwide, such as droughts, forest fires, and floods, all exacerbated by the adverse effects of climate change.

Experts have forecasted an escalation in the severity of these conditions in the years ahead. Highlighting the global landscape of significant forest fires since July 2021, Karacabey cited the "Dixie Fire" in California, U.S., which ignited at the end of July and persisted for 105 days.

Emphasizing that the weather suitable for the fire was not experienced last year as much as in 2021, Karacabey acknowledged that remarkable success was achieved despite all the negativities in 2021.

Ultimately, Karacabey also said the limits of human intervention when faced with the force of nature. By scrutinizing fire statistics over the past five years within the context of global warming and climate change, he noted a notable increase in the frequency and extent of fires, except for the previous year's data.

These observations serve as a reminder of the pressing need to address these environmental challenges and fortify our resilience against them.

In line with the afforestation efforts, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry unveiled plans for bolstering the fleets and on-ground personnel to counter forest fires throughout the season. In a delivery ceremony at the start of May, several aircraft including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were added to The General Directorate of Forestry (OGM).