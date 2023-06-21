Türkiye's Ilim Yayma Vakfı (The Foundation for the Expansion of Knowledge) held its annual meeting at Sheraton Grand Istanbul, a significant gathering of rectors, academics and press reporters from across the country and notable attendees included Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, chairperson of the board of trustees of the foundation, and professor Fatih Savaşan.

During his speech, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding outstanding students from universities and high schools. He expressed his belief that such awards would elevate the quality of academic work and research in Türkiye.

Now in its third year, the awards program seeks to incentivize scientific studies in the country and foster the development of innovative solutions to national challenges. Thousands of applications have been received from universities, institutions and esteemed scientists, with the application period running until July 14 via the website ilmyaymaodulleri.org.

The coveted grand prize, consisting of 150 gold coins, will be awarded alongside two additional prizes of 50 gold coins each. Erdoğan remarked on the aspirations of families today, stating that being an engineer, doctor or lawyer is often the primary ambition. However, he stressed the importance of encouraging children to dream beyond these traditional paths and strive to serve society, sciences and humanity. The recognition offered by these awards plays a vital role in achieving this goal, particularly within the academic environments of universities and high schools attended by successful students.

Erdoğan shared the foundation's ambitious vision, expressing their aim to establish a fifth prize with an international dimension. Through this endeavor, they hope to continue supporting academic studies in Türkiye and elevate the quality and level of research to meet or surpass global standards.

Subsequently, professor Savaşan provided detailed insights into the award application and evaluation processes. As a longstanding member of the foundation, Savaşan affirmed the significance of the Ilim Yayma Vakfı in upholding the civilization inherited by Türkiye, often referred to as the foundation civilization. He underscored his personal commitment to the foundation since 2018 and highlighted the academic advisory board, consisting of graduates from the foundation.

The awards encompass three categories: the "Grand Prize," "Social Sciences" and "Engineering, Natural and Health Sciences." Applicants with a Ph.D. in the "Social Sciences" and "Engineering, Natural and Health Sciences" can apply directly or be nominated, while the "Grand Prize" is exclusively determined through nomination. In the "Grand Prize" category, any invention, project, model or work that contributes to science can be nominated, irrespective of the applicant's academic competence and educational level.