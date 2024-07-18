A Turkish health care team, in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Friends of All Africa Association (TADD), provided dental treatment to approximately 5,000 people in Burundi.

Cüneyd Tiryaki, the TADD Ankara representative and head of the delegation to Burundi, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they conducted dental treatments, including extractions and fillings, for about 5,000 people in Burundi, one of Africa's poorest countries.

Expressing their satisfaction with providing free health care services to Burundians through the organization supported by TİKA and the Turkish Embassy in Bujumbura, and contributing to closer ties between the two countries' peoples, Tiryaki thanked Burundi's first lady and founding president of the Bonne Action Umugiraneza Foundation, Angeline Ndayishimiye, and foundation members for their support in ensuring the smooth organization of the event.

Tiryaki also shared that the TADD team was the first Turkish NGO to go to Uganda for a "health care mission."

Additionally, 500 sets of toothbrushes and toothpaste were distributed to those in need.

As part of the health care initiative, Burundian dentists and nurses also participated in the activities, gaining opportunities to enhance their experience and update their knowledge.

Various materials and tools used in dentistry were donated to the Bonne Action Umugiraneza Foundation, primarily for procedures like extractions, fillings and root canals.