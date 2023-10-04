Following the reported death of a civilian, allegedly due to COVID-19, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca categorically denied all related allegations during a news conference on Tuesday. He characterized them as a propaganda effort aimed at a new vaccination campaign.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) released a statement on Sept. 30, posted on its official website, in which Dr. Erzin, chief physician at State Hospital addressed the death of Ersin Mahmutluoğlu. The statement noted that although the COVID-19 PCR test came back negative, the hospital had been encountering an increasing number of cases that exhibited clinical and radiological symptoms consistent with COVID-19. It further stated that Mahmutluoğlu had been treated for symptoms in line with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

In response to these claims, Koca vehemently rejected the allegations, asserting that they constituted disinformation. He went on to suggest that these allegations were part of an attempt at vaccination campaigns that were neither realistic nor necessary.

In his remarks, Koca drew an analogy with vaccine manufacturers, suggesting that, like any other product, they may seek to boost sales. He stressed that the cause of Mahmutluoğlu's death was crystal clear: The deceased had been suffering from a heart condition since the age of 35 and had ultimately passed away due to a respiratory tract infection compounded by underlying medical conditions. According to three separate PCR tests, Mahmutluoğlu had not been infected with COVID-19.

Koca recalled the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when Türkiye actively monitored vaccine studies and quickly launched its own vaccine Turkovac and vaccination campaign nationwide, which proved to be highly successful. He acknowledged the evolution of the virus through various mutations and the corresponding development of new vaccines to address these variants.

However, the minister firmly stated that currently there was a mass vaccination propaganda campaign underway, asserting that mass vaccination was no longer necessary. He emphasized that Türkiye had taken the necessary measures when required and that collective actions such as lockdowns were no longer feasible.

He unequivocally declared that there were no new COVID-19 measures needed beyond the existing personal protective measures.

Koca affirmed Türkiye's independence and autonomy in health matters, asserting that there was no scientific consensus necessitating mass revaccination against COVID-19. He urged that health and science should remain insulated from commercial marketing efforts and emphasized Türkiye's commitment to maintaining a strong and independent stance in matters of public health.