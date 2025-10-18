Türkiye’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has begun large-scale debris removal and environmental cleanup operations in northern Gaza, stepping up recovery efforts in areas devastated by months of Israeli attacks.

In a statement Saturday, the Turkish aid group said its teams are working to clear rubble, reopen key roads, and restore basic living conditions for residents returning to the heavily damaged region.

“Environmental cleanup, road clearing, and debris removal operations have been launched to help accelerate the normalization process in Gaza,” the foundation said.

Members of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) clear debris and begin cleanup operations in the Gaza Strip, Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of IHH)

Heavy machinery has been deployed across several districts to clear main streets and residential areas blocked by collapsed buildings and wreckage, according to IHH officials. The initiative aims to make neighborhoods accessible again and to support local communities struggling to rebuild their lives amid widespread destruction.

The foundation, which has been active in Gaza for years, continues to provide essential humanitarian services including food distribution, shelter, hygiene supplies, psychosocial support, and healthcare.

“Our goal is to restore livable spaces and help families reclaim their neighborhoods,” the IHH statement said, emphasizing that its post-conflict recovery work will continue alongside ongoing relief programs.

IHH’s latest operation reflects Türkiye’s broader humanitarian commitment to Gaza, where Turkish organizations have remained among the most active international responders since the war began.

The group reiterated that it will maintain its presence on the ground and expand assistance as reconstruction efforts progress, highlighting that rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure is vital to ensuring dignity and stability for its residents.