The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully orchestrated the extradition of Binali Camgöz, the leader of the notorious Izmir-based organized crime group known as the "Camgöz Group," from Montenegro to Türkiye.

According to security sources, Camgöz, who has 41 criminal records and national-level search warrants for 25 different crimes, fled to Georgia in 2018 to evade prosecution for crimes committed in Türkiye.

At the beginning of 2020, Camgöz used a forged passport to enter Belarus before moving to Montenegro. In July 2022, Camgöz was apprehended in Montenegro under a false identity card issued in the name of "Mehmet Ali Bayhan."

Camgöz continued to manage his criminal organization from abroad after fleeing Türkiye. His name also surfaced in the investigation into the assassination of Serbian crime boss Jovan Vukotic in Istanbul's Şişli on Sept. 8, 2022. Camgöz was also implicated in orchestrating the murder of two individuals in Izmir on June 4 and June 6, 2022.

The successful extradition of Camgöz to Türkiye marks a significant blow to the Camgöz Group. MIT conducted a prolonged and intensive intelligence operation to facilitate this process, coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and other relevant institutions. Following the completion of necessary preparations and negotiations, Camgöz was handed over to Turkish law enforcement authorities.