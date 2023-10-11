A group of Turkish and Italian scientists is set to undertake a fortification project for a historical mosque's minaret situated in Türkiye’s central province of Sivas known for its resemblance to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The Sivas Grand Mosque (Ulu Camii), dating back to the 12th century and featuring a minaret with a 117-centimeter lean, has been under examination, revealing that while the progression of the tilt, which had been intensifying over the years, has halted in the last five years, the threat of collapse remains.

In a bid to prevent the minaret from collapsing, an original method for strengthening will be used for the first time in Türkiye when the relevant boards approve the projects.

Under the supervision of Turkish and Italian scientists, eight 40-meter-long steel piles are expected to be inserted inside the minaret.

Speaking to local media, official Cemal Karaca from the regional conversation directorate said that the restoration and reinforcement project is ready. Once approved by the authorities, the team is set to commence its work within two months.

Front view of leaning minaret of Sivas Grand Mosque, central Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2023. (IHA Photo)

"The minaret of the Grand Mosque in our city is in a somewhat strategic position. During our investigations and the investigations we had initiated, we saw that the earthquake disaster did not cause any damage to the minaret. The 117-centimeter slope on the minaret continues in the same way. But we have done our preliminary work,” Karaca said.

“It is a very original project. Because it includes joint work of scientists from Türkiye and Italy, they participated as consultants,” he said.

Furthermore, a team of local historians in the region has discovered previously unnoticed inscriptions on the minaret during their recent examinations, Karaca said, adding that these inscriptions will be deciphered and shared with the public in the near future.