Children aged 8 to 11 in a Sakarya housing complex in western Türkiye chose to donate proceeds from a fundraising stand to children in Gaza instead of renovating their local playground.

The kids set up a stand in the Korucuk district to raise money for playground repairs. Boys sold pastries, cakes and fruit juices made by their mothers, while girls sold handmade necklaces and bracelets. After seeing TV images of starving children amid Israel’s attacks and Gaza’s blockade, they decided to send the money to their peers there.

The stand drew local support and raised more than TL 1,000 ($25) daily on average. Neighbors also donated items like keychains and crowns for sale.

Funds will be sent to Gaza through the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay).

Musa Şahin, site manager and Aid Hand Association representative, said the children were moved by news reports of Israeli attacks. “They asked, ‘What can we do?’ and started with a small stand. On the first day, they made TL 1,500. Encouraged by the generosity, they continued,” he said.

Şahin said the money will be gradually delivered to Gaza and praised the children’s initiative. “We hope this inspires others in the neighborhood and beyond,” he said.

Neighbor Sündüz Şahin added, “The children are excited and we support them as much as we can. Neighbors buy snacks to help. They’re doing well and very happy.”

Resident Yasemin Yıldırım said, “We stand with the children in Gaza and will help as much as we can. I thank everyone who supports.”

Child fundraiser Muhammet Enes Sonar said, “We know children there are hungry and thirsty, and Israel is bombing mercilessly. We try not to buy Israeli products. We planned to renovate our playground but decided to help Gaza instead.”

Azra Hira Sonar said, “We made bracelets and necklaces, and everyone gladly paid extra. We will donate the money to children in Gaza.”