Dipsizgöl, a lake in the Doğanşar district of Sivas in eastern Türkiye, is drawing visitors with its striking appearance, which resembles a crocodile’s eye.

Declared a nature park by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the lake has become a popular destination in recent days. Its unique scenery and cool atmosphere offer a refreshing retreat amid the region’s summer heat.

The lake reaches a depth of about 17 meters (56 meters), though thick algae covering the surface prevents visitors from venturing further down. The algae are cleaned annually, and locals believe the lake is connected underground to other lakes in neighboring districts and provinces.

Visitors praised Dipsizgöl for its natural beauty and the region’s clean, abundant air.

Dipsizgöl, along with its waterfall and cave, was registered in 2020 as a “qualified natural protection area” by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s Directorate General for the Protection of Natural Assets, before being designated a nature park by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks. The lake is located along the Sivas-Doğanşar highway, near the 60th kilometer.