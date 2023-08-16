The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced the completion of 4,630 firewater ponds and pools, strategically positioned around various forested regions to bolster the efficiency of wildfire intervention.

Starting in the period spanning 2003-2004, the initiative to erect fire ponds and pools in proximity to forests aimed to provide helicopters and ground vehicles engaged in firefighting with rapid access to water sources.

Presently, the records unveil a significant accomplishment: the construction of 2,554 pools and 2,076 ponds, with an additional 113 fire ponds actively under development, as disclosed by the ministry.

These fire suppression reservoirs were meticulously situated, taking into consideration the presence of fire-vulnerable forests in designated areas. Moreover, priority was accorded to locales situated distant from natural water bodies such as seas, lakes, ponds and dams.

Notably, the water-holding capacities of these fire ponds and pools span an impressive range from 400 to 3,000 tons, highlighting the diverse strategies employed by the ministry to combat wildfires.

A pivotal aspect of this initiative involves the consistent monitoring of these water reservoirs by dedicated teams. These routine checks encompass essential maintenance work, ensuring that water levels are maintained and replenished as needed.

Underlining the significance of these fire suppression measures, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı took to social media to emphasize their pivotal role in the wildfire fight. Minister Yumaklı highlighted that the collective water capacity of these pools has now surged to an impressive 3 million tons, underscoring the Ministry's unwavering dedication to enhancing firefighting resources.