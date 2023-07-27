Turkish firefighters continue to battle a wildfire near the resort of Kemer in the southern province of Antalya on Thursday, tackling the blaze from land and air amid high temperatures across the region.

The fire originating in the Değirmendere neighborhood of Göynük town engulfed the region late on Monday while fire crews continuously worked on dousing the blazes that have now spread on an area encompassing some 400 hectares, according to local media reports.

The blaze spread as an intense summer heatwave scorched large areas of the Mediterranean, with wildfires killing 34 people in Algeria and at least four in Greece and forcing the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the Greek island of Rhodes.

Providing information on the latest developments on the fourth day of firefighting efforts in Kemer, Agriculture and Forestry Deputy Minister Veysel Tiryaki stated that they remained vigilant to keep the fire under control, adding that the flames have affected approximately 400 hectares, most of which are rocky.

Stating that the steep and rocky hills where the flames initially spread on the first day posed the biggest challenge for firefighting efforts, Tiryaki reported that they managed to confine the fire to a narrow valley.

Pointing out that most fires are caused by human negligence and carelessness, Tiryaki called on everyone to be sensitive in this regard.

Stating that the fire broke out when the temperature stood at around 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and humidity below 10%, although it was evening, Tiryaki noted these conditions were favorable for sparking a fire.

The frequent intervention of fire-fighting helicopters in the small area where the fire continued was expected to bring the flames under control within a short period, he added.

Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı also stated that the Kemer State Hospital, which was evacuated on the second day of the fire, has been reopened and resumed providing health services.

On the other hand, the wildfire originating in Çanakkale's central Sarıbeyli village was controlled. On Thursday, new fires were reported in the western provinces of Isparta and Manisa.