Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca addressed the surge in respiratory tract infections in Türkiye on Monday, particularly highlighting the increased prevalence of the common cold during these months.

Taking to his social media, Koca emphasized, "We are currently experiencing a notable rise in respiratory infections, especially the common cold. As we spend more time indoors with the onset of colder weather, the spread of the common cold accelerates."

Moreover, Minister Koca shared a video by Hacettepe University's Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology specialist, professor Serhat Ünal, offering preventive measures against the spread of these infections.

Unal categorized respiratory tract infections into upper and lower respiratory tract infections, mentioning that the common cold is predominantly on the rise during the current season, characterized by symptoms like runny nose, sneezing, sore throat and mild fever not exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

He underscored the significance of adhering to healthy living practices as the fundamental preventive measure against these infections. This includes maintaining proper sleep patterns, consuming a balanced diet and exercising regularly, all of which contribute to bolstering the body's defense system.

Additionally, Unal emphasized the importance of maintaining a distance of at least 1 meter (3.28 feet) between individuals during coughing and sneezing to curb the transmission of viruses. He also advised sneezing into the elbow rather than the hand to avoid transferring the virus through handshakes or touching shared surfaces.

Finally, he stressed the necessity of frequent handwashing to prevent the spread of infections and advised individuals to maintain good hygiene practices to protect themselves and others from respiratory infections.